Former Minneapolis officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd

A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing says he was relying on his fellow officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs while he controlled onlookers as police tried to arrest the Black man.

Tou Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.

Thao held back bystanders. J. Alexander Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Thomas Lane held his legs.

Thao took the stand Tuesday as the fired officers began presenting their defense. All three said they will testify.

Thao said he took a position on the roadway to serve as “a human traffic cone” to keep traffic away from the other officers.

Thao said he heard onlookers becoming more anxious about Floyd’s conditions and calling on officers to check his pulse. But he said his role was crowd control; there were about 15 bystanders.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, asked Thao whether he saw any officers roll Floyd over and perform CPR. He said he did not, and presumed that meant Floyd was breathing.

“It indicated that Mr. Floyd was not in cardiac arrest,” Thao said.

He testified earlier that officers struggled to put Floyd into a squad car, and said it was “obvious that he was under the influence of some type of drugs.” He said it seemed clear to him that Floyd was in a state of “excited delirium” — a disputed condition — and said that although he heard Floyd saying, “I can’t breathe,” he could not see anything from where he was standing that would have interfered with Floyd’s breathing.

Thao also said he had had several occasions when a person said they couldn’t breathe but he wasn’t sure they were being honest.

Defense attorneys are seeking to show that the Minneapolis Police Department provided inadequate training and taught cadets to obey superiors. Chauvin, who was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year, was the most senior officer at the scene.

Thao, Kueng and Lane are accused of depriving Floyd of medical care. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the May 25, 2020, killing, which triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing. The charges allege the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

In earlier testimony, Thao said he was taught that it sometimes was OK to use neck restraints to help handcuff someone.

Thao also testified that recruits were taught to address superiors by saying, “Yes sir, no sir,” or “Yes ma’am, no ma’am.”

The prosecution rested its case Monday after calling to the stand doctors, police officers and bystanders, including the teenager who recorded widely seen video of the killing.

Darnella Frazier, who was 16 when Floyd was killed, was the last witness to testify for the prosecution. Frazier, who was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes for her video of the killing, said she knew Floyd needed medical care when he became unresponsive.

“Over time, he kind of just became weaker and eventually just stopped making sounds overall,” she said.

“It looked like he was very uncomfortable and he kept saying, `I can’t breathe,’” she said, adding that Thao looked like he was protecting and patrolling the area. When prosecutor LeeAnn Bell asked what it appeared to her that Thao might need to protect. She said Floyd “was the only one who needed protection at that moment.”

Lane, who is white; Kueng, who is Black; and Thao, who is Hmong American, also face a separate state trial in June on charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin, who is white, pleaded guilty in December to a federal civil rights charge.

