Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Multiple people shot, unexploded devices found at New York City subway station

Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a shooting outside of the 36 St subway station in the Brooklyn
Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a shooting outside of the 36 St subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK — 

Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. The Fire Department said 13 people were injured, but there were no details on the types of injuries.

According to multiple law enforcement sources, preliminary information indicated a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Images from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

Police gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where five people were shot at a subway station.
(John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Advertisement

Further details were not immediately available.

Trains servicing the station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately comment. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning and was being briefed, according to a spokesperson.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement