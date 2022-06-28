Trump attacked Secret Service agent in attempt to reach Capitol on Jan. 6, aide testifies

President Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent, putting his hand on the man’s throat after he was told he would not be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

“The president had a very strong, very angry response to” being told the Secret Service couldn’t take him to the Capitol after his speech on the Ellipse that day, Hutchinson testified during Tuesday’s hearing before the Jan. 6 committee. “I’m the effing President. Take me up to the Capitol now,” Trump said, according to Hutchinson’s testimony.

Trump moved to the front of the presidential limo and reached toward the steering wheel, Hutchinson said.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies Tuesday about how former President Trump reacted in his limo after being told he could not go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

The head of Trump’s Secret Service detail, Bobby Engle, grabbed Trump’s hand off of the steering wheel, Hutchinson said she was told by Anthony Ornato, Trump’s chief of operations. Engle was present for the conversation.

“Sir, you need to take your hand off of the steering wheel, we’re going back to the West Wing, we’re not going to the Capitol,” Hutchinson recounted being told by Ornato.

“Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Engel, and when Mr. Ornato recounted the story to me, he motioned to his clavicles,” she said.

Engle was in the room when Ornato told the story to Hutchinson and he did not correct or disagree with the story nor has he stated it was untrue since, Hutchinson said. In a post on his social network, Truth Social, Trump called Hutchinson’s story “fake,” “sick” and “fraudulent.”