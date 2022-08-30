Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
One of the most influential politicians of the 20th century, Mikhail S. Gorbachev used his six years as head of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union to systematically dismantle the machinery of repression.
- 1
Mikhail S. Gorbachev, Soviet leader who knocked down the walls between East and West, dies at 91.
- 2
- 3
Sometimes you don’t realize you needed a cinematic pairing until you see it, as with Werner Herzog interviewing Mikhail Gorbachev for the German filmmaker’s biographical doc of the consequential 20th century world leader, “Meeting Gorbachev.”
- 4
Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday had strong words for the United States and its allies over growing tension between Moscow and the West, a development he believes has put the world “on the brink of a new Cold War.”
- 5
Mikhail Gorbachev doubts fairness of Russia presidential vote
- 6
- 7
It’s been nearly 10 years since Mikhail S.
- 8
As the international community and the people of the Soviet Union demanded to hear from Mikhail S.
- 9
- 10
Excerpts from speeches and interviews of the ousted Soviet leader: Sticking to his Guns * “I think if I had to begin again this whole process I would certainly have done it again.
- 11
- 12
- 13
President Reagan, declaring in German that “there is only one Berlin,” stood Friday before the Brandenburg Gate, the symbol of this divided city, and challenged Soviet leader Mikhail S.
- 14
Standing under iron-gray skies at the Berlin Wall dividing East and West, President Reagan today challenged Soviet leader Mikhail S.