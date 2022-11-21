Ukraine begins evacuating civilians from liberated areas for the winter

Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from the recently liberated areas of the Kherson region and the neighboring province of Mykolaiv, for fear that infrastructure damage from the war is too severe for people to endure the upcoming winter, officials said Monday.

Residents of the two southern regions, which have been regularly shelled by Russian forces, have been advised to move to safer areas in the central and and western parts of the country, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

The government will provide “transportation, accommodation, medical care,” she said.

The evacuations come slightly more than a week after Ukraine retook the city of Kherson and areas around it. The liberation of the area marked a major battlefield gain, but the evacuations highlight the difficulties the country faces following heavy Russian shelling of its power infrastructure.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts and leaving millions of Ukrainians without heat, power or water as frigid cold and snow blankets the capital, Kyiv, and other cities.

In 15 Ukrainian regions, power outages lasting four hours or longer were expected Monday, according to Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of Ukraine’s state grid operator, Ukrenergo. More than 40% of the country’s energy facilities were damaged by Russian missile strikes in recent weeks.

On Sunday, powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog called for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility.

Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for the shelling, which came after weeks of relative calm in an area that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded Feb. 24.

The specter of a nuclear catastrophe has loomed since Russian troops began their occupation of the plant during the early days of the war.

In fighting elsewhere, at least four civilians were killed and eight more were wounded in Ukraine over the last 24 hours, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office.

A Russian missile strike in the northeast Kharkiv region Sunday night killed one person and left two more wounded, according to Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Sinegubov. The strike hit a residential building in Shevchenkove village, Sinegubov said, and killed a 38-year-old woman.

One person was wounded overnight in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol and areas around it, Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.

In the eastern Donetsk region, which is partially controlled by Moscow, Russian forces shelled 14 towns and villages, the region’s Ukrainian governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said.

Heavy fighting was ongoing in the region near the city of Bakhmut, where a school was damaged by shelling. In Makiivka, which is under Russian control, an oil depot was hit with “an explosive object” and caught fire, local Moscow-installed authorities said.

In the neighboring Luhansk region, most of which is under Russian control, the Ukrainian army is advancing towards the key cities of Kreminna and Svatove, where the Russians have set up a line of defense, according to Luhansk’s Ukrainian governor, Serhiy Haidai.

“There are successes and the Ukrainian army is moving very slowly, but it will be much more difficult for Russians to defend themselves after Svatove and Kreminna” are recaptured, Haidai told Ukrainian television.