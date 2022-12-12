3 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting after fight at Chicago bar

Three people were fatally shot and a fourth was critically wounded Sunday when a fight inside a Chicago bar led to a shooting outside the bar, authorities said.

The shooting on Chicago’s northwest side came after a fight inside the bar spilled outside onto a street about 2:30 a.m., Chicago Police Cmdr. Joseph Brennan said.

He said someone opened fire and struck two men and two women before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Advertisement

Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Ricky Vera, 50, and Mario Pozuelos, 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene. Mercedes Tavares, 24, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

The second woman, a 25-year-old, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head, authorities said.

Brennan provided few details Sunday of the shooting, saying the investigation remained active as detectives canvassed the area for surveillance video and eyewitnesses.

No one was in custody.