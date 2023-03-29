Netanyahu dismisses Biden’s suggestion that he drop contentious judicial overhaul

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rebuffed President Biden’s suggestion that he back down from his contentious plan to overhaul the judicial system.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rebuffed President Biden’s suggestion that he back down from a contentious plan to overhaul the judicial system, saying the country makes its own decisions.

The exchange was a rare bout of public disagreement between the two closely allied nations and signals increasing friction between them over Netanyahu’s planned overhaul of Israel’s judiciary, which he postponed — but did not shelve — after massive protests and a workers’ strike.

Asked by reporters late Tuesday what he hopes Netanyahu does with the legislation, Biden replied, “I hope he walks away from it.” The president added that Netanyahu’s government “cannot continue down this road” and urged compromise on the plan, which has roiled Israel for months.

Biden also stepped around U.S. Ambassador Thomas Nides’ suggestion that Netanyahu would soon be invited to the White House, saying, “No, not in the near term.”

Netanyahu responded by saying Israel is a sovereign state that “makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”

The testy exchange came a day after Netanyahu called for a temporary halt to the judicial overhaul, a decision he said he made “to avoid civil war” in the wake of two consecutive days of mass protests that drew tens of thousands of people to Israel’s streets.

“Hopefully the prime minister will act in a way that he can try to work out some genuine compromise. But that remains to be seen,” Biden told reporters as he left North Carolina to return to Washington.

Netanyahu and his religious and ultranationalist allies announced the judicial overhaul in January just days after forming their government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history.

The proposal has plunged Israel into its worst domestic crisis in decades. Business leaders, top economists and former security chiefs have all come out against the plan, saying that it would push the country toward dictatorship.

The plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his allies the final say in appointing the nation’s judges. It would also give parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit the court’s ability to review laws.

Critics say the legislation would concentrate power in the hands of the ruling coalition and upset the balance of checks and balances between branches of government.

Netanyahu said he was “striving to achieve ... a broad consensus” in talks with opposition leaders that began Tuesday.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter that for decades Israel had been the U.S.’ closest ally but that “the most radical government in the country’s history ruined that in three months.”