Advertisement
World & Nation

Biden won’t veto Republican-led bill ending COVID emergency

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House.
President Biden strongly opposes a bill to end the national COVID-19 emergency early, but he will sign it if it comes to his desk, an official said.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
By SEUNG MIN KIM and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Biden won’t veto a Republican-led measure to end the national COVID-19 emergency, despite having expressed strong objections against it earlier this year, ensuring the bill is on an easy path to becoming law.

It marks the second time in the new Congress that the Biden administration has signaled opposition to a Republican measure, rallying most Democrats in Congress to vote against it, only to soften its stance and let the legislation eventually become law.

Just weeks ago, Biden stunned many fellow Democrats when he declined to veto a Republican-led bill to upend a new criminal code for the District of Columbia he and others in the president’s party opposed, allowing the GOP’s tough-on-crime push into the local government to become law.

Advertisement

Republicans celebrated the turn of events as a sign of their newfound influence in divided Washington, while Democrats quietly complained that the Biden administration had shifted its views.

But the White House stood firm, and the Senate gave final approval, 68-23, sending the bill to Biden’s desk.

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nearly half the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

Opinion

Opinion: The COVID ‘emergency’ is ending. Here’s who will be hurt most

Dropping protections such as free tests and Medicaid continuous coverage will leave many uninsured and undocumented people without access to care for COVID-19.

A White House official said that when the House Republicans were first preparing to vote on the bill at the start of the year, it would have lifted the national emergency declaration for the pandemic in February.

But now, it’s much closer to the White House’s own plan to wind down COVID-19 national emergency status on May 11.

The president still strongly opposes the legislation, said the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the situation. But if this bill comes to Biden’s desk, he will sign it, the official said.

Ahead of voting, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), one of the bill’s main sponsors, said he hoped “that the rumors are true — that the president will finally sign this legislation.”

The legislation is a simple one-line measure saying that national emergency declared on March 13, 2020, “is hereby terminated.”

Free N95 respirator masks, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at a Kroger grocery store.

Science & Medicine

COVID-19 is fading. But ending the health emergency could leave us vulnerable

If the U.S. public health emergency ends, Americans would be vulnerable to a new coronavirus variant that sparks another COVID-19 surge.

It comes from one of the more conservative Republicans in the House, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, and draws on Republican-led opposition to mask mandates, lockdowns and other precautions that were put in place to stem the spread of the virus during the pandemic. It was among the early bills the new House GOP put forward at the start of the year.

At the time, the administration warned the proposal would cause chaos. More than 197 Democrats in the House voted against it.

“An abrupt end to the emergency declarations would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system — for states, for hospitals and doctors’ offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans,” the administration said in a formal statement of administrative policy.

The anti-viral drug Paxlovid is displayed in New York.

Science & Medicine

What happens to COVID vaccines and drugs authorized for emergency use when health emergency ends?

A pandemic allows the Food and Drug Administration to authorize vaccines and drugs for emergency use, even after the health emergency ends.

In the days leading up to the House vote, the Biden administration announced its own plan to wind down emergency status on May 11, three years after the virus outbreak.

The administration’s announcement meant the federal coronavirus response would be treated more as an endemic threat to public health that could be managed through agencies’ normal authorities, rather than pandemic status.

AP writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

World & NationPoliticsCOVID-19 Pandemic

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement