7 dead after being hit by vehicle at bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, police say

Associated Press
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — 

Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville, Texas, said Sunday.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the bus stop near a shelter for migrants in the border city. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

