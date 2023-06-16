Advertisement
World & Nation

Pope Francis leaves hospital ‘better than before’ intestinal surgery 9 days ago

Pope Francis leaving a hospital amid well-wishers
Pope Francis leaves the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Friday after spending nine days there.
(Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)
By FRANCES D’EMILIO
Associated Press
Share
ROME — 

Pope Francis was discharged Friday from the Rome hospital where he had abdominal surgery nine days earlier to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring, with his surgeon saying the pontiff is now “better than before” the hospitalization.

Francis, 86, left through the Gemelli hospital’s main exit in a wheelchair, smiling and waving and thanking a crowd of well-wishers, then stood up so that he could get into the small Vatican car awaiting him. In the brief distance before he could reach the white Fiat 500, reporters thrust microphones practically in his face, and the pontiff seemed to bat them away good-naturedly.

“The pope is well. He’s better than before,’’ Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who performed the three-hour operation June 7 told reporters as the pope was driven away.

Advertisement

Following the surgery, Francis will be a “strong pope,’’ said Alfieri, who along with the crowd surged toward the exiting pontiff.

Hours after the surgery, Alfieri said that the scarring, which had resulted from previous abdominal surgeries, had been increasingly causing the pope pain. There was also risk of an intestinal blockage if adhesions, or scar tissue, weren’t removed, according to the doctors.

No complications occurred during the surgery or while the pope was convalescing in Gemelli’s 10th-floor apartment reserved exclusively for hospitalization of pontiffs, according to the pope’s medical staff.

FILE - Pope Francis is helped by his aide Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, left, as he walks with a cane to his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, on June 1, 2022. Pope Francis has revealed in an interview published Sunday Dec. 18, 2022 that shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013 he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impede him from carrying out duties. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

World & Nation

Pope Francis reveals he has a resignation note prepared in case of poor health

The pontiff says he wrote the letter shortly after his 2013 election in case medical problems eventually impeded him from carrying out his duties.

Right after the surgery, the Vatican said all of the pope’s audiences would be canceled through Sunday. Among the high-profile appointments Francis is expected to have next week at the Vatican are audiences with the presidents of Cuba and Brazil, although the meetings haven’t been officially announced yet by the Vatican.

Commitments that have officially been announced include pilgrimages to Portugal in early August for a Roman Catholic youth jamboree and a trip to Mongolia — a papal first — beginning Aug. 31.

In just under two years, Francis has been hospitalized three times at the Gemelli. In July 2021, he underwent surgery to remove a 13-inch section of his bowel because of a narrowing of his intestine. That, as well as abdominal surgeries years back in his native Argentina before he became pontiff, had contributed to the painful scarring, according to Alfieri.

In early spring of this year, Francis was in the hospital to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment for bronchitis, an illness Francis later said caused him pain and fever.

Pope Francis speaks to journalists aboard the papal flight back from Canada Saturday, July 30, 2022, where he paid a six-day pastoral visit. Pope Francis wrapped up his Canadian pilgrimage by meeting with Indigenous delegations and visiting Inuit territory in northern Nunavut. In one of his addresses, he assailed the Catholic missionaries who "supported oppressive and unjust policies" against Native peoples in the country's notorious residential schools and vowed to pursue truth and healing. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/ Pool via AP)

World & Nation

Pope says he’ll slow down or retire: ‘You can change the pope’

Pope Francis says he can no longer travel like he used to because of his strained knee ligaments.

As a young man in his native Argentina, Francis had a portion of one lung removed following an infection.

The latest hospitalization came just as Francis seemed to be walking better, with the aid of a cane, following months of often using a wheelchair because of a painful knee problem. He also has suffered from sciatica, a painful inflammation of a nerve that runs down from back to leg.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement