Advertisement
World & Nation

Nicaraguan government bans Jesuit order, confiscates all property

Nicaragua's president and his wife, the vice president, at a rally.
Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, lead a rally in Managua.
(Alfredo Zuniga / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
MEXICO CITY — 

Nicaragua’s government on Wednesday declared the Jesuit religious order illegal and ordered the confiscation of all its property.

The move comes one week after the government of President Daniel Ortega confiscated the Jesuit-run University of Central America in Nicaragua, arguing it was a “center of terrorism.”

The confiscation order published Wednesday claimed the Roman Catholic order had failed to comply with tax reporting.

Advertisement

It was the latest in a series of increasingly authoritarian actions by the Nicaraguan government against the Catholic Church and opposition figures. The Jesuit order, known as the Society of Jesus, has condemned the measures.

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the Jesuit-run Universidad Centroamericana, UCA, demanding the university's allocation of its share of 6% of the national budget in Managua, Nicaragua, Aug. 2, 2018. The Jesuits announced Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, that Nicaragua's government has confiscated the UCA, one of the region's most highly regarded colleges. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)

World & Nation

Nicaragua’s government seizes prized University of Central America from Jesuits

Nicaragua: President Daniel Ortega’s government confiscates the Jesuit-run University of Central America, one of the region’s most highly regarded colleges.

Aug. 16, 2023

The University of Central America in Nicaragua was a hub for 2018 protests against the Ortega administration.

After last week’s announcement, the Society of Jesus of Central America said in a statement, “This is a government policy that systematically violates human rights and appears to be aimed at consolidating a totalitarian state.”

Since December 2021, at least 26 Nicaraguan universities have been closed and their assets seized by order of the Ortega government with a similar procedure. Seven of those were foreign institutions.

In April, the Vatican closed its embassy in Nicaragua after the country’s government proposed suspending diplomatic relations.

Two congregations of nuns, including from the Missionaries of Charity order founded by Mother Teresa, were expelled from Nicaragua last year.

Advertisement

The expulsions, closures and confiscations have not targeted just the church. Nicaragua has outlawed or closed more than 3,000 civic groups and non-governmental organizations.

SAN JOSE, SAN JOSE - JULY 23: Octavio Enriquez (cq), 42, of Managua Nicaragua, an investigative reporter with www.confidencial.digital (news website) rides a bus to el centro on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in San Jose, San Jose. Enriquez fled Nicaragua Dec. 2021 after he received threats for news coverage of the Nicaraguan government. About 100 Nicaraguan journalists in exile have continued to try to cover their country's increasingly repressive regime while living in Costa Rica. Daniel Ortega is a Nicaraguan revolutionary and politician serving as President of Nicaragua since 2007. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

‘Not even Orwell could have dreamed up a country like this’: Journalists flee Nicaragua

With virtually no independent journalists left inside and foreign reporters banned from entering, Nicaragua has become ‘an information black hole.’

Aug. 11, 2022

In May, the government ordered the Nicaraguan Red Cross shut down, accusing it of “attacks on peace and stability” during anti-government demonstrations in 2018. The local Red Cross says it just helped treat injured protesters during the protests.

In June, the government confiscated properties belonging to 222 opposition figures who were forced into exile in February after being imprisoned by Ortega’s regime.

Those taken from prison and forced aboard a flight to the United States on Feb. 9 included seven presidential hopefuls barred from running in the 2021 election, lawyers, rights activists, journalists and former members of the Sandinista guerrilla movement.

Thousands have fled into exile since Nicaraguan security forces violently put down mass anti-government protests in 2018. Ortega says the protests were an attempted coup with foreign backing, aiming for his overthrow.

World & NationMexico & the Americas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement