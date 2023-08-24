Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt among 6 nations set to join BRICS economic bloc

Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are among six countries that will join the BRICS bloc of developing economies as new members from 2024, South Africa’s president said Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Ethiopia are also set to join the bloc, which is currently made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country presently chairs the group, made the announcement at a BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

The five current members agreed at this week’s summit to expand the bloc after two days of talks, although Ramaphosa said the idea of expansion had been worked on for more than a year.

It’s the second time that BRICS has decided to expand. The bloc was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa was added in 2010. The bloc currently represents around 40% of the world’s population and contributes more than a quarter of global GDP.

Three of the group’s other leaders, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are attending the summit and were present alongside Ramaphosa for the announcement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not travel to the summit after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March over the abduction of children from Ukraine. He has participated in the summit virtually, while Russia was represented at the announcement in Johannesburg by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“This membership expansion is historic,” Chinese leader Xi said. “It shows the determination of BRICS countries for unity and development.”

In an online message, UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the announcement that BRICS would include his nation in “this important group.”

“We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world,” Sheikh Mohammed said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The inclusion of Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the same economic or political organization would have been unthinkable in recent years amid escalating tensions following the collapse of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and a series of attacks attributed to the country since.

The UAE was first to re-engage diplomatically with Iran as it emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and after missile attacks on Abu Dhabi claimed by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen. In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced that they had reached a separate detente with the UAE with Chinese mediation.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE also have maintained relations with Russia despite Moscow’s war on Ukraine, much to the chagrin of the U.S., which long has provided security guarantees for the major oil-producing nations. China has also sought closer relations with all three nations, particularly Iran, from which it has imported oil since the collapse of the nuclear deal.