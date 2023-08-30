11 people hospitalized after Delta flight to Atlanta hits extreme turbulence

Eleven people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after their Delta flight hit intense turbulence as it neared Atlanta, according to officials.

Delta Air Lines Flight 175 from Milan, Italy, to Atlanta “experienced severe turbulence” before landing safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta said in a statement.

The eleven injured passengers and crew members were taken to a hospital and are expected to make a full recovery, a Delta spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Business How airlines trick you into paying more Airlines use behavioral economics, which combines psychology with traditional economics, to exploit biases that drive us to pay more than necessary.

The flight was about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta when the crew reported severe turbulence, the Federal Aviation Authority said in a statement. The FAA said it will be investigating.

There were 151 passengers and 14 crew members aboard the aircraft, an Airbus A350-900, Delta said. The flight landed in Atlanta at 7 p.m., according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

It was not the only Delta flight to encounter problems Tuesday. A flight from Salt Lake City to New York made an emergency landing in Denver after crew reported a possible hydraulic issue, the airline said.

Another Delta flight from Memphis, Tenn., to Salt Lake City made an emergency landing in Wichita, Kan., after crew reported a possible pressurization issue that required operating the aircraft at a lower altitude.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Delta said the crew decided to divert the flights “out an abundance of caution,” and both planes made safe landings. The issues on the international and the domestic flights are unrelated, the spokesperson said.

Both aircraft were in operation Wednesday. The FAA said it is investigating both incidents.