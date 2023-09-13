Advertisement
World & Nation

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah says he won’t run for a 2nd term, likely ending long political career

Sen. Mitt Romney talks to reporters.
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah speaks with reporters just outside of the Senate Chamber in February 2022. He says he won’t run for a second term.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah says he won’t run for a second term, likely ending his long political career.

World & NationPoliticsElection 2024

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement