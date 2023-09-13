Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah says he won’t run for a 2nd term, likely ending long political career

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah says he won’t run for a second term, likely ending his long political career.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah speaks with reporters just outside of the Senate Chamber in February 2022. He says he won’t run for a second term.

Newsletter Start your day right

Sign up for Essential California for the L.A. Times biggest news, features and recommendations in your inbox six days a week.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.