Advertisement
World & Nation

After summer’s extreme weather, more Americans see climate change as a culprit, poll shows

Sweat covers a man's face.
Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno in Calexico, Calif., on a July day when afternoon temperatures hit 115 degrees.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By TAMMY WEBBER and LINLEY SANDERS
Associated Press
Share

Kathleen Maxwell has lived in Phoenix’s heat for more than 20 years, but this summer was the first time she felt fear, as daily high temperatures soared to 110 degrees or hotter and kept it up for a record-shattering 31 consecutive days.

“It’s always been really hot here, but nothing like this past summer,” said Maxwell, 50, who last week opened her windows for the first time since March and walked her dog outdoors for the first time since May. “I was seriously scared. Like, what if this doesn’t end and this is how it’s going to be?”

Maxwell blames climate change, and she’s not alone.

Advertisement

New polling from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates that extreme weather, including a summer that brought dangerous heat for much of the United States, is bolstering Americans’ belief that they’ve personally felt the impact of climate change.

About nine in 10 Americans (87%) say they have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years — including drought, extreme heat, severe storms, wildfires or flooding — up from 79% who said that just a few months ago in April. And about three-quarters of those believe climate change is at least partly to blame.

A 10-foot-tall jacket and pants made out of cardboard photographed on top of a concrete parking structure.

Climate & Environment

Our climate change challenge

Will California’s efforts to adapt to climate change move the needle? Our experts have answers.

Aug. 15, 2023

In total, 64% of U.S. adults say both that they’ve recently experienced extreme weather and that they believe it was caused at least partially by climate change, up from 54% in April. And about 65% say climate change will have or already has had a major impact in their lifetime.

This summer’s heat might be a big factor: About three-quarters of Americans (74%) say they’ve been affected by extremely hot weather or extreme heat waves in the last five years, up from 55% in April — and of those, 92% said they’ve had that experience just in the last few months.

This summer was the hottest ever measured in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the World Meteorological Organization and the European climate service Copernicus.

Firemen try to control a forest fire near to Mendigorria, around 40 kilometers (27m miles) from Pamplona northern, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Firefighters and emergency helicopters try to control the fire without injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Climate & Environment

Earth just had its warmest August — and summer — on record, spurring dire warnings

Global surface temperatures last month were 2.25 degrees above the 20th century average of 60.1 degrees, surpassing the record set in August 2016.

Sept. 15, 2023
Advertisement

Millions of Americans also were affected by the worst wildfire season in Canada’s history, which sent choking smoke into parts of the United States. About six in 10 U.S. adults say haze or smoke from the wildfires affected them “a lot” (15%) or “a little” (48%) in recent months.

And around the world, extreme heat, storms, flooding and wildfires have affected tens of millions of people this year, with scientists saying climate change has made such events more likely and intense.

Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, said researchers there have conducted twice-yearly surveys of Americans for 15 years, but it wasn’t until 2016 that they saw an indication that people’s experience with extreme weather was affecting their views about climate change. “And the signal has been getting stronger and stronger year by year as these conditions continue to get worse and worse,” he said.

But he also believes that media coverage of climate change has changed dramatically, and that the public is interpreting information in a more scientific way than they did even a decade ago.

Islamorada, Florida-July 24, 2023-Javier Solar, a member of the Coral Restoration Foundation, brings up threatened coral transplants from the Florida Keys waters for safe keeping on land until the waters cool off. The threat of coral bleaching is extreme as the water temperatures hit over 90 degrees. Members of Coral Restoration Foundation work to save coral species that are threatened by extremely warm waters due to global warming in the Florida Keys. Coral that had been out planted is being removed from the ocean for safe keeping until the water cools down. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Go underwater with the scientists rushing to rescue coral from the Lower 48’s only barrier reef

As climate change heats ocean water around coral reefs, scientists in Florida race to haul coral to safety in gene-bank tanks before they go extinct.

Aug. 1, 2023

Seventy-six-year-old Bruce Alvord, of Hagerstown, Md., said it wasn’t unusual to experience days with a 112-degree heat index this summer, and health conditions mean that “heat really bothers me because it’s restricted what I can do.”

Even so, the retired government worker doesn’t believe in human-caused climate change; he recalls stories from his grandparents about bad weather, and thinks the climate is fluctuating on its own.

“The way I look at it is I think it’s a bunch of powerful politicians and lobbying groups that ... have their agenda,” said Alvord, a Republican who sees no need to change his own habits or for the government to do more. “I drive a Chrysler 300 (with a V8 engine). I use premium gas. I get 15 miles a gallon. I don’t give a damn.”

The AP-NORC poll found significant differences between Democrats and Republicans. Among those who have experienced extreme weather, Democrats (93%) are more certain that climate change was a cause, compared with just half of Republicans (48%).

About nine in 10 Democrats say climate change is happening, with nearly all of the remaining Democrats being unsure about whether climate change is happening (5%), rather than outright rejecting it. Republicans are split: 49% say climate change is happening, but 26% say it’s not and an additional 25% are unsure. Overall, 74% of Americans say climate change is happening, largely unchanged from April.

Republican Ronald Livingston, 70, of Clute, Texas, said he’s not sure if human activity is causing climate change, “but I know something is going on because we have been sweating our butts off.”

Chase gives an estimate Megan Martin and Matthew White who haven't had consistent air conditioning for several days during a heatwave in Chandler, Arizona, US, on Monday, July 17, 2023. Excessive heat warnings are have been issued across California, Nevada and Arizona, where temperatures could near 120F (49C) in some places, the National Weather Service said.

World & Nation

Her bedroom was 100 degrees during Phoenix heat wave — and her A/C was out

No major U.S. city is more dependent on air conditioning than Phoenix. It’s less a matter of comfort than survival.

Aug. 3, 2023

The retired history teacher said it didn’t rain for several months this year, killing his grass and drying up a slough on his property where he sometimes fishes. It was so hot — with 45 days of 100 degrees or more — that he could barely go outside, and he struggled to grow a garden. He also believes that hurricanes are getting stronger.

And after this summer, he’s keeping an open mind about climate change.

“It worries me to the extent that I don’t think we can go two or three more years of this,” Livingston said.

Jeremiah Bohr, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh who studies climate change communication, said scientific evidence “is not going to change the minds that haven’t already been changed.” But people might be swayed if people or institutions they already trust become convinced and spread the word, Bohr said.

THERMAL, CA - AUGUST 1, 2023: Farmworker Leticia Jimenez, 61, wipes sweat from her forehead as her window air conditioner struggles to put out cool air during extreme hot temperatures at the Oasis Mobile Home Park on August 1, 2023 in Thermal, California. In July, the Coachella Valley experienced 16 days in which temperatures were 115 degrees or higher and 23 days with temperatures 110 degrees or above.The EPA found unsafe levels of arsenic in the water there, so the residents use bottled water.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Boiling Point: The climate change challenge is ours

The Times publishes a series of articles detailing the ways we can all help address the climate change challenge.

Aug. 29, 2023

After a brutal summer, Maxwell, the Phoenix resident, said she hopes more Americans will accept that climate change is happening and that people are making it worse, and support measures to slow it.

“It seems very, very obvious to me, with all of the extreme weather and the hurricanes and flooding,” said Maxwell. “I just can’t imagine that people wouldn’t.”

The poll of 1,146 adults was conducted Sept. 7-11, 2023, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

World & NationClimate & Environment

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement