Advertisement
World & Nation

Your cellphone will get an emergency alert Wednesday morning. Here’s why

A cellphone loads an app with the FEMA logo, with flames from a wildfire in the background
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission are jointly conducting a nationwide test of the emergency and wireless alert systems Wednesday morning
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Share

This is a drill. We repeat, this is a drill.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will jointly conduct a nationwide test of the emergency and wireless alert systems on Wednesday morning, FEMA said in a news release.

The test is expected to last 30 minutes beginning at 11:20 a.m. and will send notifications in English or in Spanish to people’s cellphones as well as broadcast across televisions and radios.

“The purpose of the Oct. 4 test,” FEMA said in a statement, “is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”

Advertisement
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate to succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein during a re-enactment of the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Butler's wife, Neneki Lee, center, holds the Bible. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Politics

Laphonza Butler sworn in as California’s newest U.S. senator

Butler becomes the first out gay person of color to serve in the Senate, and the first out LGBTQ+ person to represent California in the chamber.

The system is used to alert the public to emergencies in their area, such as severe weather systems or other dangers and Amber Alerts.

The test will transmit a loud sound and vibrations to cellphones that are switched on, within range of active cell towers and whose providers participate in alert systems, FEMA said. Depending on a phone’s language settings, the message will read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed,” or “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción,” in Spanish.

Users should receive the alert, which will pop up on their phones, only once during the half-hour test, FEMA said.

CULVER CITY, CA - AUGUST 7, 2023 - Scott Hall, 38, makes his way along the hot pavement on the road down from the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook with temperatures reaching the upper 80s in Culver City on August 7, 2023. "I feel the humidity is starting to pick up in Cali," Hall said about the current weather conditions. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

After drizzles, temperatures will move toward triple digits in Southern California

The beginning of the Santa Ana season will push into Southern California this week, bringing a high temperature of 94 on Thursday to downtown L.A.

Oct. 2, 2023

Televisions and radios will also broadcast the alert, FEMA said. That message will read, “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

Advertisement

A 2015 law requires FEMA to conduct national tests of the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System using cellphones, TVs, radio and other alert systems at least once every three years.

This the second national emergency test to cell phones, and the seventh for radios and televisions, FEMA said.

World & Nation
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement