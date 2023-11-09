Ukraine claims the fatal car bombing of a Russia-backed official in Luhansk

A Ukrainian soldier covers his ears during combat training at a military training ground in the north of the country.

Ukraine’s intelligence agency claimed responsibility for a car bombing Wednesday that killed a member of the Russia-backed authority in the illegally annexed Luhansk region.

Mikhail Filiponenko was a member of the local legislature and previously served as police chief. He had survived a car bombing on Feb. 21, 2022, three days before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Local officials announced Filiponenko’s death.

Filiponenko had organized and participated in the torture of prisoners of war and civilians, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Telegram.

It said the killing was a warning that “traitors to Ukraine and collaborators with terrorist Russia in temporarily occupied territories … will receive just retribution! The hunt continues!”

The agency said that members of the resistance movement helped carry out the killing.

Russia-backed insurgents declared a separatist Luhansk People’s Republic in 2014 and relied on Moscow’s military and political support in fighting Ukrainian forces. Russia illegally annexed the region in 2022 along with three other eastern Ukrainian regions after invading Ukraine.

Ukraine received good news, meanwhile, on its bid to join the European Union. The EU’s executive branch recommended that it should be permitted to open membership talks once it’s addressed shortcomings that include corruption.

In a setback that had been anticipated, Slovakia’s new government, under populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, rejected a proposal by its predecessor to send Ukraine another package of weapons aid as it fights Russia’s invasion.

Fico had vowed to end his country’s military aid for Ukraine.

The rejection of a package worth more than $42.7 million would have included ammunition and air-defense missiles.

The previous government was a staunch supporter of Ukraine, sending it arms worth $717 million.