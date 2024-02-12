Boy critically injured in Texas megachurch shooting is son of suspect in attack, police say

The young boy who was critically injured in a shooting at a Texas megachurch Sunday was the son of the shooting suspect, authorities said Monday.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno, and said at a news conference that Moreno had a history of mental illness, including being placed under emergency detention in 2016.

The boy, who authorities described as a 7-year-old, remained in critical condition Monday with a gunshot wound to the head.

The attack sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church. The motive remains unclear, officials said.

Advertisement

Moreno was killed after pointing the weapon at the security officers, authorities said. In addition to the boy, a man in his 50s was also injured, according to authorities.

Lakewood is regularly attended by 45,000 people weekly, making it the third-largest megachurch in the U.S., according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research. Osteen said the violence could have been worse if the shooting had happened during the earlier and larger late Sunday morning service.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the shooter wore a trench coat and backpack and was armed with a long rifle upon entering the church.

The shooter began firing before being confronted by two off-duty officers — a Houston police officer and a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent — who returned fire, Finner said.

Finner said the shooter told officers after being shot there was a bomb, but a search found no explosives. The declaration of a bomb was also noted in the search warrant affidavit, which said the shooter had a “yellow color rope and substances consistent with the manufacture of explosive devices.”

Authorities at the scene praised the officers, who have not been identified, for taking down the shooter. The assailant “had a long gun, and it could have been worse,” Finner said. “But they stepped up and did their job.”

The injured boy was taken to a Houston children’s hospital. When asked whether the boy was shot by one of the off-duty officers firing at the suspect, Finner said he did not want to speculate. “That suspect put that baby in danger,” he said.

Advertisement

Texas does not require a license to carry a handgun or a rifle, although state law sets a handgun minimum age requirement at 21. Texas has also been an “open carry” state, which allows people to carry their weapons in plain view, since 2015, and eliminated the handgun license requirement in 2021.

After a gunman in 2017 killed 26 people at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas lawmakers in 2019 clarified state law to allow the carrying of weapons in houses of worship, unless specifically banned by a congregation with written and oral notice.

The gunfire at the megachurch on Sunday startled worshippers. Alan Guity said he heard gunshots while resting inside the church’s sanctuary as his mother was working as an usher. “Boom, boom, boom, boom. And I yelled, ‘Mom!’ ” he said.

Guity, 35, said he ran to his mother and they both lay flat on the floor as the gunfire continued. They prayed and stayed on the floor for about five minutes until someone told them it was safe to leave the building. As he was led outside, Guity could see people crying and looking for loved ones.

Osteen, 60, took the helm of Lakewood Church after John Osteen, his father and the church’s founding pastor, passed away in 1999. The church has grown dramatically under his leadership.

Osteen is an author and leader of what is known as the prosperity gospel, a belief that God wants his followers to be wealthy and healthy. His televised services reach about 100 countries and renovating his church’s arena cost nearly $100 million.