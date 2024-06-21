Advertisement
World & Nation

Border Patrol reports arrests are down 25% since Biden announced new asylum restrictions

A Border Patrol agent leads a group of migrants seeking asylum towards a van to be transported and processed
A Border Patrol agent leads a group of migrants seeking asylum towards a van to be transported and processed June 5 near Dulzura, Calif.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Rebecca Santana
WASHINGTON — 

The number of arrests by Border Patrol agents of people illegally crossing into the United States fell in May to the third-lowest of any month during the Biden presidency, while preliminary figures released Thursday show encounters with migrants falling even more in the roughly two weeks since the president announced new rules restricting asylum.

The figures are likely welcome news for a White House that has been struggling to show to voters concerned over immigration that it has control of the southern border.

But the number of people coming to the border often fluctuates, depending on conditions in countries far from the U.S. and on smugglers who profit from global migration.

Encinitas, CA - June 01: Representative Mike Levin, a Democrat who represents California's 49th Congressional District, which includes North County San Diego and South Orange County, speaks at a supporter's "house party" in Encinitas Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

California races roiled by border, immigration. It could tip control of the House

With immigration at the forefront of the presidential election, the southern border has become an increasingly significant down-ballot debate in California.

June 19, 2024

The Border Patrol made 117,900 arrests of people entering the country between official border crossing points in May, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. That’s 9% lower than during April, the agency said. The agency said preliminary data since President Biden’s June 4 announcement restricting asylum access shows arrests have fallen by 25%.

“Our enforcement efforts are continuing to reduce southwest border encounters. But the fact remains that our immigration system is not resourced for what we are seeing,” said Troy A. Miller, the acting head of CBP.

The U.S. has also benefited from aggressive enforcement on the Mexican side of the border, where authorities have been working to prevent migrants from reaching the border.
Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - Children pass the time at Movimiento Juventud 2000, a migrant shelter, where dozens of families seeking asylum are living as they wait to meet with US officials. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Tired and confused, first migrants reach California border after Biden’s asylum order

How President Biden’s executive order limiting asylum is playing out on the California-Mexico border.

June 5, 2024

The figures are part of a range of data related to immigration, trade and drug seizures that is released monthly by CBP. The immigration-related figures are closely watched at a time of intense political debate over who is entering the country and whether the Biden administration has a handle on the situation.

Immigration is a top concern for voters, with many saying Biden hasn’t been doing enough to secure the country’s borders. Former President Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, has made immigration a cornerstone of his campaign by saying he’s going to deport people in the country illegally en masse and take other measures to crack down on immigration.

After Biden announced his plan to restrict asylum access at the southern border, opponents sued, saying it was no different from a similar effort under Trump.

Santana writes for the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial and on the Middle East, from the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Politics

Immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens protected from deportation under Biden’s latest action

President Biden’s action will shield those without legal status who are spouses of U.S. citizens and have lived consecutively in the country for at least 10 years.

June 18, 2024

