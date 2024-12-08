Trump says he can’t guarantee tariffs won’t raise U.S. prices, won’t rule out revenge prosecutions

President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage before he speaks at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Thursday in Greenvale, N.Y.

Donald Trump said he can’t guarantee that his promised tariffs on key U.S. foreign trade partners won’t raise prices for American consumers and he suggested once more that some political rivals and federal officials who pursued legal cases against him should be imprisoned.

The president-elect, in a wide-ranging interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” that aired Sunday, also touched on monetary policy, immigration, abortion and healthcare, among other topics. He often mixed declarative statements with caveats, at one point cautioning “things do change.” A look at some of the issues covered:

Trump hems on whether trade penalties could raise prices

Trump has threatened broad trade penalties, but said he didn’t believe economists’ predictions that added costs on those imported goods for American companies would lead to higher domestic prices for consumers. He stopped short of a pledge that U.S. households won’t be paying more as they shop.

“I can’t guarantee anything. I can’t guarantee tomorrow,” Trump said, seeming to open the door to accepting the reality of how import levies typically work as goods reach the retail market.

That’s a different approach from Trump’s typical campaign speeches, when he framed his election as a sure way to curb inflation. He has threatened tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico, Canada and China.

Trump suggests retribution against opponents

He offered conflicting statements on how he would approach the justice system after winning election despite being convicted of 34 felonies in a New York state court and being indicted in other cases for his handling of national security secrets and efforts to overturn his 2020 loss to President Biden.

“Honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump said of members of Congress who investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot by his supporters who wanted him to remain in power. Trump said that on his first day in office, he would pardon supporters convicted in the riot.

The president-elect underscored his contention that he can use the justice system against others, including special prosecutor Jack Smith. As for the idea of revenge driving potential prosecutions, Trump said: “I have the absolute right. I’m the chief law enforcement officer, you do know that. I’m the president. But I’m not interested in that.”

At the same time, he singled out lawmakers on a special House committee who had investigated the insurrection, citing Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

Asked specifically whether he would direct his administration to pursue cases, he said no, but at another point, he said he would leave the matter up to Pam Bondi, his pick as attorney general. “I want her to do what she wants to do,” he said.

Trump’s threats, regardless of his inconsistencies, have been taken seriously enough by many top Democrats that Biden is considering issuing blanket, preemptive pardons to protect key members of his outgoing administration.

Trump did seemingly back off his campaign rhetoric calling for Biden to be investigated, saying, “I’m not looking to go back into the past.”

Swift action on immigration is coming

Trump repeatedly mentioned his promises to seal the U.S.-Mexico border and deport millions of people who are in the U.S. illegally through a mass deportation program. “I think you have to do it,” he said.

He suggested he would try to use executive action to end “birthright” citizenship under which people born in the U.S. are considered citizens — although such protections are spelled out in the Constitution.

Asked specifically about the future for people who were brought into the country illegally as children and have been shielded from deportation in recent years, Trump said, “I want to work something out,” indicating he might seek a solution with Congress.

Trump also said he does not “want to be breaking up families” of mixed legal status, “so the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back.”

Trump absolute about Social Security, not so much on abortion, health insurance

Trump promised that the government efficiency effort led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will not threaten Social Security. “We’re not touching Social Security, other than we make it more efficient,” he said. He added that “we’re not raising ages or any of that stuff.”

He was not so specific about abortion or his long-promised overhaul of the Affordable Care Act.

On abortion, Trump continued his inconsistencies and said he would “probably” not move to restrict access to abortion pills.

Reprising a line from his Sept. 10 debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump again said he had “concepts” of a plan to substitute for the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which he called “lousy healthcare.”

He added a promise that any Trump version would maintain insurance protections for Americans with preexisting health conditions. He did not explain how such a design would be different from the status quo.

Associated Press writer Barrow reported from Atlanta, Weissert from Washington. AP writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Jill Colvin and Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.