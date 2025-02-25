Ukraine and U.S. have agreed on a framework economic deal, Ukrainian officials say

A damaged apartment building is seen after a Russian guided-aircraft bombing attack in Kostiantynivka, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, on Feb. 24, 2025.

Ukraine and the U.S. have reached an agreement on a framework for a broad economic deal that would include the exploitation of rare earth minerals, three senior Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

The officials, who were familiar with the matter, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. One of them said that Kyiv hopes that signing the agreement will ensure the continued flow of U.S. military support that Ukraine urgently needs.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the Trump administration.

The agreement could be signed as early as Friday and plans are underway for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to travel to Washington to meet Trump, according to one of the Ukrainian officials.

Another official said the agreement would provide an opportunity for Zelensky and Trump to discuss continued military aid to Ukraine, which is why Kyiv is eager to finalize the deal.

According to one official, some technical details are still to be worked out. However, the draft does not include a contentious Trump administration proposal to give the U.S. $500 billion worth of profits from Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as compensation for its wartime assistance to Kyiv.

Instead, the U.S. and Ukraine would have joint ownership of a fund, and Ukraine would contribute 50% of future proceeds from state-owned resources, including minerals, oil, and gas. One official said the deal had better terms of investments and another one said that Kyiv secured favorable amendments and viewed the outcome as “positive.”

The deal does not, however, include security guarantees. One official said that this would be something the two presidents would discuss when they meet.

The progress in negotiating the deal comes after Trump and Zelensky traded sharp rhetoric last week about their differences over the matter.

Zelensky said he balked at signing off on a deal that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushed during a visit to Kyiv this month, and the Ukrainian leader objected again days later during a meeting in Munich, Germany, with Vice President JD Vance because the American proposal did not include security guarantees.

But the two sides made significant progress during a three-day visit to Ukraine last week by retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia.

The idea was initially proposed in the fall by Zelensky as part of his plan to strengthen Kyiv’s hand in future negotiations with Moscow.

Blann, Arhirova and Stepanenko write for the Associated Press. This is a developing story.