Germany’s Greens party tops polls, bolstered by fears of climate change

In the wake of the Greens’ improbable rise to the top of the opinion polls, the party is now facing questions that its most ardent backers never dreamed of when the Greens were merely junior coalition partners with, at most, 10% of the vote: Could the Greens be the biggest party in the next German parliament and claim the chancellor’s seat from Merkel? And which of the party’s two equal co-leaders – former novelist Robert Habeck or former trampoline competitor Annalena Baerbock-- should run for high office in the next election? Both refuse to even contemplate that question now.