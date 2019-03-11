Brexit negotiations reach a deadlock on eve of Parliament’s vote

Negotiations between the European Union and Britain deadlocked Monday, on the eve of a crucial parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s heavily contested Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Weeks of talks aimed at refining the deal to make it palatable to British lawmakers appear to have failed to make any meaningful headway on the most contentious sticking point: how to maintain an open border between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, and Northern Ireland, which will leave the 28-member bloc along with the rest of the United Kingdom.
Faced with the prospect of another humiliating defeat in Parliament, the prime minister was expected to travel to the French city of Strasbourg on Monday to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in one last-ditch bid to save the deal.
I don’t think Theresa May is going to pull a rabbit the size of an elephant from a top hat the way she would need to. ... I think we are heading for chaos.
With 18 days to go until the March 29 deadline, when the decades-long partnership is due to officially end, news of a stalemate threw the whole future of Brexit into question.
“I don’t think Theresa May is going to pull a rabbit the size of an elephant from a top hat the way she would need to get this deal through. I just can’t see it happening, so I think we are heading for chaos,” said Matthew Flinders, a University of Sheffield politics professor.
Opponents believe the prime minister is attempting to force the hand of lawmakers who think approving an imperfect deal is better than failing to agree on one altogether — a move that risks the country crashing out of the EU without any contingency plans.
"Maybe she still has a cunning plan, but the stakes are now too high to assume that she has this under control," said Yvette Cooper, a member of Parliament from the Labor Party who has been vehemently campaigning against a no-deal Brexit. "Time is running out and we can't afford to stand back and wait."
The mood among EU leaders and diplomats was similarly bleak Monday with some officials even talking of a post-May government.
May last put her Brexit deal to lawmakers in January, and it was defeated by 230 votes — the largest defeat for a sitting government in British history.
It highlighted the depths of discord within Parliament over how to implement the results of the 2016 referendum that asked British voters if they wanted to leave, or stay in, the European Union.
“Leave” voters won by 52% to 48%, and the issue has consumed the political agenda ever since. The bitter nature of the campaign left the country divided and both the ruling Conservative Party and opposition Labor Party have become deeply fractured.
"Whatever happens now you've got to think of the social impact that will be left behind," Flinders said. "You're going to be left with an incredibly fractured society."
Even though an EU withdrawal deal was agreed to by British and EU negotiators and signed off by all 27 EU leaders in November following months of difficult negotiations, it was vehemently opposed by some British lawmakers who took exception to the so-called backstop arrangement regarding the land border on the island of Ireland.
The backstop agreement would come into effect only if Britain and the EU cannot agree to a future trade agreement. Under the contingency plan, the whole of the U.K. would remain in an EU customs union until a more permanent solution is found. Northern Ireland would remain linked to some rules of the EU single market.
The Democratic Unionist Party out of Northern Ireland argues that such differences between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. could damage the union, a danger in a region once marred by years of bloody sectarian conflict.
Other critics say the backstop could tie Britain indefinitely to EU trade and customs regulations with no means of unilaterally withdrawing.
“The U.K. will have less sovereign power to withdraw from the backstop than it has to leave the EU itself," former Cabinet member Boris Johnson, one of the most prominent “leave” campaigners, wrote in his regular Daily Telegraph column Sunday. It is a “bewildering state of affairs.”
After January’s failed vote, May promised her colleagues she would go back to Brussels and return with a revised deal that they could vote on.
The vote is scheduled for Tuesday evening, but without any substantial change to the fine print, another defeat appears likely.
“Nothing has changed,” said Mark Francois, part of the Euroskeptic wing of May’s Conservative Party. “We will essentially be voting on the same deal. If you ask the same question, you’re likely to get pretty much the same answer.”
If May’s deal is rejected again, lawmakers will be offered the chance to vote on leaving the EU on March 29 without any deal, a resoundingly unpopular option because of the damage it could cause to the already shaky economy.
Assuming that vote also fails, they will then be asked to vote on extending the March 29 deadline to see if a new compromise can be sought. But it is unclear how long any extension could last, and this could put Britain in the awkward situation of having to put forward candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections at the end of May.
Boyle is a special correspondent.