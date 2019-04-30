Indian films see rise in popularity in China: Romance or family themes help

Indian films have recently risen in popularity in China, and apolitical productions focused on romance or social themes that China and India share especially may have found a profitable niche. In 2017, “Dangal,” a film about a father who overcomes patriarchal norms to train daughters as professional wrestlers, winning glory for India in the process, became a surprise smash hit in China. It grossed $193 million at the Chinese box office, 16 times more than the $12 million it made in India.