China presses Trump to compromise on trade war demands ahead of key meeting

Tough U.S. action against Huawei, the world’s second-biggest smartphone maker, is particularly sensitive in China. In addition to the U.S. ban on supplying components without government permission, the U.S. has laid charges of fraud and theft of trade secrets against the company and one of its executives, Meng Wanzhou, and has mounted a vigorous campaign in Europe against allies using Huawei in 5G networks, arguing this would compromise security. Huawei has rejected the accusations.