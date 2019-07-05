A new protest generation in Hong Kong takes on China. Will Beijing let them win?

“From the optics perspective, this looks pretty terrible. You had a bunch of people who broke into the Legislative Council, waved the British colonial flag around, defiled the place symbolically and then were actually getting quite a lot of support in Hong Kong and the rest of the world. It’s a pretty disturbing sign in terms of the failure of the whole Hong Kong project from a mainland perspective,” said Ben Bland, an analyst with Sydney-based think tank the Lowy Center.