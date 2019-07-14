6.6 earthquake strikes off northwest Australia

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake was reported Saturday evening at 10:39 p.m. Pacific time off the northwest coast of Australia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was further than 100 miles from a city.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step guide to coping with natural disasters.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.