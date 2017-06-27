Publisher reveals details about Dan Brown's new book, 'Origin'

“The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown on Tuesday revealed some information about his forthcoming novel, “Origin,” the fifth book to feature his signature character, Robert Langdon.

Brown's publisher, Doubleday, unveiled the cover of his latest thriller, which is set for publication on Oct. 3, and disclosed for the first time the setting of the novel: four cities in Spain.

The announcement was accompanied by a YouTube video, which Brown linked to from his Twitter and Facebook accounts. The book trailer flashes the names of Madrid, Seville, Barcelona and Bilbao, with an enigmatic message at the end: “Where do we come from? Where are we going?”

Bilbao is home to a Guggenheim Museum, which seems certain to play a role in the novel — his Langdon character is a Harvard professor of symbology, and previous books have taken him to the Louvre (“The Da Vinci Code”) and the Museum of Palazzo Vecchio (“Inferno”).

In a news release, Doubleday offered a few hints about the book's themes but didn't provide any details about the plot.

“In keeping with his trademark style, Brown interweaves codes, symbols, science, religion, history, art and architecture with a decidedly fresh twist: The art is modern, and the science taps into the coolest, cutting-edge technology available today,” the publisher said.

Langdon routinely finds himself ensnared in religious conspiracies. The series started in 2000 with “Angels & Demons,” which was followed three years later with the blockbuster hit “The Da Vinci Code.”

The most recent book in the series, “Inferno,” was published in 2013. Ron Howard's film adaptation of that novel was released last year; Howard had previously directed movies based on “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons.” The films and books featuring Langdon have all been successful; Brown's novels have sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.