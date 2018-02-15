The bookstores of Koreatown

With its jam-packed shelves, teetering piles of overflow and that unmistakable old book smell, Happy Bookstore is the archetypal used bookstore. This 12-year-old store caters mostly to Korean readers (although there are eight shelves of used books in English stuffed in the back) with sections for Buddhism, history, philosophy and more, plus Korean translations of Japanese and Chinese novels as well as translations from English. Happy Bookstore does sell some new books, and owner Jae Seong Jeong works to keep prices competitive. What's in a name? He explains: with books at a bargain, "everybody's happy in this store."