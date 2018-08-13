Why does George R.R. Martin love killing off characters? Blame J.R.R. Tolkien

"And then Gandalf dies," Martin says admiringly. "I can't explain the impact that had on me at 13. You can't kill Gandalf. I mean, Conan didn't die in the 'Conan' books. Tolkien just broke that rule, and I'll love him forever for it. Because the minute you kill Gandalf, the suspense of everything that follows is a thousand times greater. Because now anybody could die. And, of course, that's had a profound effect on my own willingness to kill characters at the drop of a hat."