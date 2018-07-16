Angels pitcher Garrett Richards' stem cell treatment failed. That should help dispel the stem cell hype

He says he has seen clear indications of efficacy in his practice, though “most of the information available to us is mainly anecdotal — there are no high-level studies that have shown that using stem cells can help ulnar collateral ligaments heal any better than just rest and therapy and time.” He says pitchers can be a special case, because their motion places a unique strain on the UCL. That means the ligaments need not merely to heal, but heal in a way that leaves it strong enough to withstand the strain.