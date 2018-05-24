D.A. won't prosecute former Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham accused of sexual abuse

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office has declined to prosecute former Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham following criminal complaints by four alleged victims who claimed that he raped or otherwise sexually abused them.
A D.A.'s report completed Wednesday showed that the accusers ranged in age from 15 to their early 20s when they were alleged to have been sexually abused by Grasham, who is 52.
In the report, released Thursday, prosecutors cited an expired statute of limitations in two of the cases, and insufficient evidence for felony charges in the others. The D.A.'s office referred two of the cases to the L.A. city attorney's office for misdemeanor consideration.
Grasham was a longtime talent agent for the Beverly Hills-based Agency for the Performing Arts, or APA. The agency fired him in October after filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman publicly accused Grasham of sexually assaulting him when he was a teenage actor more than a decade earlier.
The Times interviewed eight young male actors and film industry professionals who alleged they were sexually assaulted or harassed by Grasham. Five of the accusers said Grasham made unwanted sexual advances toward them while they were under the influence of alcohol, though they were not of legal drinking age. The accusers said that Grasham attempted to use his power as an agent to coerce them into sex and keep them from speaking out.
Grasham has not responded to the allegations, and he did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Thursday afternoon.
Separately, there has been no public resolution to potential criminal charges Grasham still faces in England. A former theater student, Jack Edwards, told The Times that in 2010, when he was 15, Grasham plied him with alcohol and apparently drugged him before molesting him in a London hotel room. Edwards filed a sexual assault complaint with London's Metropolitan Police in November.