'A firm stance is required,' says 'The Office' TV writer Mike Schur

With negotiations to avert a Hollywood writers' strike stretching into the final days, Mike Schur, one of TV’s funniest and most incisive writers, said an entertainment industry increasingly defined by streaming, shorter seasons and corporate profits have put mounting pressure on writers.

Schur, whose credits include “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and creator of NBC’s “The Good Place,” answered a few questions regarding a possible strike, the Internet and the writing life in Hollywood.

Would you explain why you do or do not support a strike?

I support, unconditionally, reasonable demands made by any labor force in America. The fact that the management in this case has done so absurdly well in the last 15 or so years only makes the support that much easier. Like many writers, especially comedy writers, I tend to be conflict averse. But when the requests are so plainly justifiable, a firm stance is required, for the future health of the union and the industry as a whole.

The television landscape has shifted much in recent years. What are some of the more dramatic changes you’ve seen that directly affect TV writers?

The entire business seems to change every year, and change that rapid always benefits the giant companies more than the hired help. Seasons are getting shorter, residuals are disappearing, budgets shrinking, writing staffs are being pared down... At a time when there is more work than ever you'd think the writers (and actors, and directors) would be in the catbird seat, but we're not. We're all scrambling to figure out how the system works now, and how it will work in six months, or a year.

In 2007-08, the media companies were claiming there was no money in streaming and online content, so we should work for free (basically) until they could get a handle on what it was worth. The WGA thought that was a disingenuous stance... so we struck, and because of that everyone who now writes for Netflix and Hulu and Amazon gets guild coverage. That was an enormous victory. We need more victories like that.

You’ve enjoyed success. But there’s a misconception about TV writers; that they’re all secure and well off. That’s not reality, correct?

Yes -- there are a handful of Shonda Rhimeses and Aaron Sorkins, and then thousands of low-level or unemployed members who rely on the union's established minimums and residuals to get by. A union's job is to raise the floor and protect its most vulnerable members, and I believe the job of the union's most successful members is to support that objective wholeheartedly.

I would also add that the material wealth of the average WGA member is somewhat immaterial... The money we are asking for... is being earned by six people at one company in one year. That's bonkers, to me.