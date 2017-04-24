In a sign of rising labor tensions in Hollywood, members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly Monday to authorize a strike just a week before the union’s contract is set to expire May 1.

Although the vote is largely seen as a negotiating tactic to put pressure on the studios, it moves the union one step closer to a work stoppage that would have widespread repercussions throughout the film and TV industry.

The guild said 96.3% of the 6,310 writers who cast ballots voted in favor of the measure, which gives leaders the authority to call a strike if negotiations fail. The union said 67.5% of eligible WGA members voted. The union has nearly 13,000 members.

During the last writers' walkout in 2007, members voted 90% in favor of granting a strike authorization.

Though a strike authorization was widely anticipated, the near unanimous support from guild members could give negotiators more leverage in talks with the major studios.

A strike could still be avoided if the two sides reach an agreement by the deadline next week.