Tensions between Hollywood's writers and the major studios and networks have reached their highest levels in years, setting the stage for a possible walkout that could severely disrupt the film and TV industry. Members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly Monday night to give their leaders authority to call a strike after their contract expires May 1. While negotiations are set to resume today, the sides remain far apart on several issues, including pay for shows streamed online. Writers previously walked off the job in 2007-2008 for 100 days.
Writers Guild of America members authorize strike as contract deadline looms
|David Ng
In a sign of rising labor tensions in Hollywood, members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly Monday to authorize a strike just a week before the union’s contract is set to expire May 1.
Although the vote is largely seen as a negotiating tactic to put pressure on the studios, it moves the union one step closer to a work stoppage that would have widespread repercussions throughout the film and TV industry.
The guild said 96.3% of the 6,310 writers who cast ballots voted in favor of the measure, which gives leaders the authority to call a strike if negotiations fail. The union said 67.5% of eligible WGA members voted. The union has nearly 13,000 members.
During the last writers' walkout in 2007, members voted 90% in favor of granting a strike authorization.
Though a strike authorization was widely anticipated, the near unanimous support from guild members could give negotiators more leverage in talks with the major studios.
A strike could still be avoided if the two sides reach an agreement by the deadline next week.
Hollywood scrambles to keep the show going as strike threat looms
|Meg James, David Ng and Ryan Faughnder
"This just kind of sneaked up on us," one programming executive said.
That sums up the reaction among many network TV and film studio executives who have been caught off guard by the escalating conflict with the Writers Guild of America.
They have been scrambling to prepare contingency plans for a strike, including delaying the premieres of scripted TV shows and brushing up scripts for movies nearing production.
Why this era of 'peak TV' may not be so great for writers
|David Ng
This may be an era of "peak TV," with an unprecedented number of quality series being produced.
But many writers in Hollywood contend that the booming television business has left them behind and that they aren't being fairly compensated.
The rise of shorter TV seasons is one of the main points of friction in the contract dispute between writers and major TV producers.
Opinion: I voted for a Hollywood writers' strike, but I don't want one
|John Eisendrath
John Eisendrath, a television writer and executive producer of "The Blacklist," explains why he voted in favor of a strike authorization sought by leaders of the Writers Guild of America.