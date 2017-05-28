Takuma Sato wins the Indianapolis 500, the first Japanese driver to take the race

Japanese driver Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday after holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.

He was the first Japanese driver to win the century-old race and the fifth consecutive first-time winner.

The win was redemption for Sato, 40, who almost won the Indy 500 in 2012 but spun out and crashed on the final lap, enabling Dario Franchitti to win for a second time.

Castroneves, hoping to become only the fourth driver in history to win the Indy 500 four times, tried in vain to pass Sato in the closing laps but couldn’t clear him.

“Unbelievable feeling!” Sato exclaimed after he took the traditional sip of milk in Victory Lane and then poured it over his head. “It’s beautiful!”

The race featured several crashes. The worst occurred on lap 53 when the car of Scott Dixon, a four-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion, crashed into Jay Howard’s car, went airborne and then crashed on to an infield wall. Dixon and Howard walked away from the wreckage.

Castroneves finished second, rookie Ed Jones was third and Max Chilton was fourth.

“Being second again sucks, being so close to getting my fourth,” Castroneves said. “I'm really trying. I'm not giving up this dream and I know it's going to happen.”

Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula One champion making his Indy 500 debut, ran strong until his engine failed with 20 laps left. He finished 24th.

“I felt the noise, the engine friction, I backed off and I saw the smoke and, yeah, it's a shame,” Alonso said. “It's a very nice surprise to come here with big names, big guys, the best in open-wheel racing and be competitive.”

The rest of the top 10 finishers were 2013 winner Tony Kanaan in fifth, followed by two-time winner Juan Pablo Montoya, 2016 winner Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti, Gabby Chaves and Carlos Munoz.

Sato gave Michael Andretti’s Autosport team its second consecutive victory in the Indy 500 and third in the last four years.

