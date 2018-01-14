The week ahead in L.A. dance, Jan. 14-21: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo and more

L.O.S.T.: Losing One’s Self Temporarily Diavolo presents this two-part evening length work. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine. Fri., 8 p.m. $48-$100. (949) 854-4646.

Awakenings & Beginnings Dance Festival 2018 Closing-night performance of this annual showcase presented by Rubans Rouges Dance. Diavolo Performance Space, 616 Moulton Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $32-$45. (310) 890-8285.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo All-male troupe puts a comical, cross-dressing twist on classical ballet. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, Cal State Long Beach, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $50. (562) 985-7000.

Rosewood Micaela Taylor + The TL Collective mix hip-hop and contemporary dance in this work about faith, art and identity; part of “Dance! at the Odyssey 2018.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., W. L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.

Dejando Huellas (Traces) Flamenco dancer Leilah Broukhim explores her Jewish and Persian heritage in this L.A. premiere. The Soraya Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $33-$78. (818) 677-3000.