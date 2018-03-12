Why I'm leaving The Times for a job at City Hall

The first time we discussed the new position in detail, I asked the mayor what success in the job might look like from his point of view. His answer was that we'd have done well if, at the end of my tenure, we'd begun producing better buildings and better public spaces but also discussing design in a more sophisticated and nuanced way in Los Angeles. We'd have innovative public spaces and new landmarks to point to — a superb skyscraper on its way up, an impressive public building by a dynamic young firm, street design that keeps pedestrians and cyclists from feeling like second-class citizens — but also a more robust dialogue about architecture and planning.