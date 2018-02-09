'Ironbound' at the Geffen Playhouse: An immigrant's portrait, painted with piercing realism

After the opening scene, "Ironbound" travels back to 1992, when Darja, a newly arrived immigrant with her handsome husband, Maks (Josiah Bania), still has hope of cracking the code of this mysteriously withholding land of opportunity. A pit stop in 2006 brings us to a moment when Darja's strength is mercilessly tested. Happy surprises are few and far between. When someone treats Darja with kindness (a rare occurrence), she wants to know what mean trick they have in store for her.