L.A. Phil's 'Mass': A glorious Leonard Bernstein mess

It's the context that remains at issue. In 1967, a year after Jacqueline Kennedy commissioned Bernstein to write a work in memory of her husband, he explained that he saw the world on the verge of collapse. "It's worse than ever," Bernstein is quoted in John Gruen's "The Private World of Leonard Bernstein," "because of the multiplying nuclear arsenals and the total unpredictability of statesmen who are hardly statesman-like." He went on to decry the "farcical, cynical way everything is being handled. The massive lie that is constantly being told. How can one feel that one is part of anything real? I can't."