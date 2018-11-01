A year after Hurricane Harvey delayed its debut, a home for modern drawings opens in Houston

That’s reflected in the opening show’s title, “The Condition of Being Here: Drawings by Jasper Johns,” organized by curator Kelly Montana, and it encapsulates a central tenet of the artist’s enigmatic work. (The show celebrates the Menil’s publication this month of a six-volume catalog of more than 800 drawings made during Johns’ 60-year career; the title comes from a 1968 sketchbook entry.) Seven loans from the artist join 34 works from the Menil’s own exceptional collection for a tight survey of his familiar motifs — target, numbers, American flag, map, skin and more.