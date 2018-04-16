Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for music for 'Damn.'

Martyna Majok won the drama award for her play "Cost of Living," which the Pulitzer announcement said examined "diverse perceptions of privilege and human connection through two pairs of mismatched individuals: a former trucker and his recently paralyzed ex-wife, and an arrogant young man with cerebral palsy and his new caregiver." Finalists in the drama category were "The Minutes" by Tracy Letts and "Everybody" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.