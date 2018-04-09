'An Undivided Heart' on stage is 'Spotlight' meets 'A Civil Action,' with a dash of Tammy Wynette

Max mentions Mike's strange dreams to Janice, and she seems to know what they mean — but can't come out and say it. The most she's willing to do is drop some hints. Mike follows these, with the zhelp of the dream girl's riddles, to a local child molester, Father White (Jeff Alan-Lee), whom he sets out to bring to justice in a highly implausible sting operation in the confessional. Mike's tough-talking pal Father Tony (Bob Clendenin) tries to talk him out of this scheme, reminding him that making a false confession is a mortal sin "even if someone in a dream suggested it" — to no avail.