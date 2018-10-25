Westwood's Crest Theater to be reborn as UCLA Nimoy Theater, an experimental performance space

The theater, which Steele and Edmunds estimate will be operational by 2021, anticipates a number of important urban changes to the area. By 2020, the redesign of the nearby Hammer Museum by architect Michael Maltzan will not only add square footage to the museum, but make the building’s sterile facade more appealing at street level. Plus, there is the planned extension of the Metro Purple Line to Westwood (for which no date is set) that will infuse the area with added pedestrian life.