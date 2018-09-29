Essential Arts & Culture: Ai Weiwei in L.A., a play for a garden, and the L.A. Phil gets ready to party

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei is having a trifecta of shows in Los Angeles: at the Marciano Foundation, UTA Artist Space and Jeffrey Deitch’s new gallery. One of his elaborate pieces, which depicts figures in an inflatable raft, barely made it out of China — it shipped out days before his studio was demolished by authorities. “In a state like China,” he tells The Times’ Deborah Vankin, “you have no space to make any kind of argument or communication.” Los Angeles Times