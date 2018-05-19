Essential Arts: A violinist's royal wedding call, L.A.'s disappeared public art, 'Soft Power' debuts

A musical that toys with Western views of Asia. Fresh compositions about booming cities. And a “scandalous” removal of public art on L.A.’s Bunker Hill. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with lots of culture news and one busted Picasso:

NEW WORLD ORDER

Composer Ellen Reid has been in demand recently, and her latest commission, the historically inspired “dreams of the new world,” by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, made it clear why. “Reid's score is wildly inventive,” writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed, “leaving little question about what all the fuss over her music is about.” The libretto, however, is uneven, Swed says. At times, Sarah LaBrie’s text can “sing,” but at others, it got mired in “earnestness.” Los Angeles Times

Patrick Brown Grant Gershon conducts the Los Angeles Master Chorale in "dreams of the new world." Grant Gershon conducts the Los Angeles Master Chorale in "dreams of the new world." (Patrick Brown)

Swed also took in the first night of the L.A. Phil’s annual composer festival; this year it’s a three-week-long “Schumann Focus.” Of Robert Schumann, Swed says, “He drank. He wasn’t very good with money.” But he was also “one of the most influential composers of his time.” Los Angeles Times

POWER TRIP

David Henry Hwang and Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori’s “Soft Power,” currently at the Ahmanson Theatre, is a play within a musical that takes every Asian trope presented on a Broadway stage and flings it right back at the West. This, writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty, gives the show a “radical originality.” But it also makes for a story line that is “overloaded.” What does work are the show’s “phenomenal” leads: Conrad Ricamora and Alyse Ann Louis. Los Angeles Times

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times Conrad Ricamora, left, and Francis Jue star in "Soft Power." Conrad Ricamora, left, and Francis Jue star in "Soft Power." (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Times’ Jessica Gelt spent time with Conrad Ricamora, who is known for his role as Oliver Hampton on ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder.” Of “Soft Power,” which tweaks some of the most garish elements of American society, he says: “This is the most uncomfortable show that I've ever done. And I don't think that's a bad thing. I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing for people to keep their brains turned on when they take their seats.” Los Angeles Times

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times Conrad Ricamora, who plays Chinese executive Xua Xing in "Soft Power." Conrad Ricamora, who plays Chinese executive Xua Xing in "Soft Power." (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In case you missed it: Times contributor Lisa Fung’s take on why a musical with an Asian cast is so important. Los Angeles Times

PUBLIC GOING PRIVATE

For three decades, public works by Joan Miró and Jean Dubuffet have stood at what is now the Wells Fargo building on Bunker Hill — part of a 1% for art program required by California’s now-defunct Community Redevelopment Agency. Now those works — along with a public atrium space designed by landscape architect Lawrence Halprin — are gone. The landscape was demolished, and the art was sold at auction this week by Brookfield Office Properties, which currently manages the building.

This is “scandalous,” writes Times art critic Christopher Knight. “It has breached the moral responsibility embodied in the publicly mandated and subsidized percent-for-art requirement that brought the great Miró and Dubuffet to Los Angeles in the first place.” Los Angeles Times

Christie's A detail of Miró's bronze sculpture "La caresse d'un oiseau." A detail of Miró's bronze sculpture "La caresse d'un oiseau." (Christie's)

OLD SCHOOL

Charles McNulty was in New York recently to catch up on musicals, and after a tour of duty through “Mean Girls” and “Frozen” he found himself most inspired by two shows he had “mistakenly assumed were past their expiration dates, “Carousel” and “​​​​​​My Fair Lady,” re-staged by directors Jack O’Brien and Bartlett Sher, respectively. The former is “the perfect marriage of story and song,” while of the latter, he writes: “No version of ‘My Fair Lady’ has moved me more.” Los Angeles Times

Joan Marcus Lauren Ambrose, in white hat, plays Eliza in "My Fair Lady" at Lincoln Center. Lauren Ambrose, in white hat, plays Eliza in "My Fair Lady" at Lincoln Center. (Joan Marcus)

In search of more theater? Times reviewer Philip Brandes describes Antaeus Theatre Company's Southern California premiere of "Native Son” as “electrifying.” Nambi E. Kelley's new adaptation of Richard Wright's “groundbreaking” 1940 novel adds a new character and raises “unsettling” questions. Los Angeles Times

The Times’ Daryl H. Miller also found the Southern California premiere of “red-hot playwright” Lucas Hnath’s “Red Speedo” at North Hollywood’s Road Theatre “strongly acted” but “off-kilter.” Los Angeles Times

Miller also has the lowdown on everything happening at the city’s 99-seat theaters, including a play inspired by L.A.’s old Bimini Baths (the hot springs once located at Vermont near 1st and 2nd Streets) and another that takes on the difficult topic of mass shootings. Los Angeles Times