Essential Arts & Culture: The theater-TV nexus, a new CEO at the LA Phil, an art collection comes to light

“November — with uncanny witchery in its changed trees. With murky red sunsets flaming in smoky crimson behind the westering hills.”

That’s a little somethin’ somethin’ from L.M. Montgomery’s “The Blue Castle” to mark the hallowed month of Scorpio. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with your rundown of all things arts, culture and, well, Scorpio.

A LIFE IN THEATER (AND TV)

Times culture reporter Jessica Gelt has a fascinating series that looks at how playwrights are materializing in the world of television. “In unprecedented numbers, playwrights are essentially answering an industry personal ad that might as well read: Seeking skilled writers with a keen grasp of character development, nuanced dialogue, narrative structure and emotional realism,” writes Gelt. Los Angeles Times

Christina House / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images / iStockphoto Portraits of 24 playwrights finding success in television. Portraits of 24 playwrights finding success in television. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images / iStockphoto)

As part of the package, Gelt looks at how playwrights are pushing the issue of diversity in Hollywood writers’ rooms. Los Angeles Times

She also talks to a range of playwrights about why television appeals to them. Says Janine Nabers: “Some of the best plays ever written are from the perspective of people who are broken heroes, and I think TV is drawn to that.” Los Angeles Times

A NEW CEO FOR THE LA PHIL

Simon Woods, the head of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, will take over as CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Welcome to El Lay, Mr. Woods! Here’s your guide to all the best eats in town. We hope you’re not into a thing called “rain.” Los Angeles Times

Brandon Patoc Simon Woods, the new CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Simon Woods, the new CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. (Brandon Patoc)

A LITTLE-KNOWN COLLECTION COMES TO LIGHT

Developer Gerald Buck became an art collector when a buyer for a piece of land offered him a painting by Anthony van Dyck in lieu of cash. That transaction led him to build a collection of more than 3,200 paintings, sculptures and works on paper — including pieces by Joan Brown, David Hockney and Richard Diebenkorn — that will now be the centerpiece of a new museum at UC Irvine. The works, reports Times art critic Christopher Knight, tell an important story about California art. Los Angeles Times

Family photo Late developer Gerald Buck, shown with his late wife Bente, left his art collection to UCI. Late developer Gerald Buck, shown with his late wife Bente, left his art collection to UCI. (Family photo)

IN PRAISE OF “BORING” ARCHITECTURE

Inspired by an essay by Sam Kahn about the “Triumph of the Quiet Style” in the world of theater, Times architect critic Christopher Hawthorne expands the idea to architects whose work rejects bold form-making. “Its overriding characteristic is a sort of stillness,” he writes. “It is against virtuosity (at least the showiest kind).” Don’t miss the part where Hawthorne describes Thom Mayne as the Neil LaBute of architecture. Los Angeles Times

Go Hasegawa & Associates/Sutton New York The interior of architect Go Hasegawa's "House in a Forest," in Nagano, Japan. The interior of architect Go Hasegawa's "House in a Forest," in Nagano, Japan. (Go Hasegawa & Associates/Sutton New York)

AN OPERA ABOUT ALIEN INVASION

A concert is taking place at Disney Hall as aliens invade Los Angeles. That is the premise of “War of the Worlds,” the new opera by Annie Gosfield, staged by Yuval Sharon. “It does everything an opera’s supposed to do,” writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed. “It does a lot opera’s not supposed to do.” Swed’s advice: “Stop reading and go straight the L.A. Phil website and nab any seat you can find.” Los Angeles Times

Craig T. Mathew / Los Angeles Philharmonic Alien singer Hila Plitmann and percussionist Matthew Howard perform in "War of the Worlds." Alien singer Hila Plitmann and percussionist Matthew Howard perform in "War of the Worlds." (Craig T. Mathew / Los Angeles Philharmonic)

ART AND THE BORDER AND THE SEA

Painter Ellen Gallagher is having her first solo show in L.A. at Hauser & Wirth, where she is showing a series of oceanic scenes that deal with the Middle Passage in ways that are poetic and surprising. I speak to her about the inspirations for the work. Of “Moby Dick,” she says, “I think of it as an Afrofuturist text.” Los Angeles Times

Fredrik Nilsen / Hauser & Wirth An installation view of Ellen Gallagher's painting "Aquajujidsu" at Hauser & Wirth in Los Angeles. An installation view of Ellen Gallagher's painting "Aquajujidsu" at Hauser & Wirth in Los Angeles. (Fredrik Nilsen / Hauser & Wirth)

I was also recently in Oceanside to watch artist Marcos Ramirez “ERRE” cover the facade of the Oceanside Museum of Art in a border wall for the exhibition “unDocumenta.” “As they are demolishing the one in Berlin, we are putting this up here,” Ramirez says of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Los Angeles Times

Oceanside Museum of Art After: Marcos Ramirez ERRE's completed installation "Of Fence" at the Oceanside Museum of Art. After: Marcos Ramirez ERRE's completed installation "Of Fence" at the Oceanside Museum of Art. (Oceanside Museum of Art)

ROYALS AND REVOLUTIONARIES