Essential Arts & Culture: Parsing Kusama, outcry over Philip Johnson update, art's woman problem

The Kusama show at the Broad is raising the crowds (if not our critic’s inspiration). Los Angeles just had a Philip Glass moment. There’s been an architectural furor over possible changes to a work by Philip Johnson. And over the position of women in art. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s blazing culture news:

KUSAMA’S INSTAGRAM SHOW

Yayoi Kusama’s exhibition of Infinity Mirror Rooms at the Broad is the hot museum show in L.A. right now. But Times art critic Christopher Knight says if you didn’t score a ticket, you’re not missing much. “Selfies taken inside the mirrored rooms are all over Instagram and other social media,” he writes. “The most interesting feature of the rooms is that looking at the ubiquitous photos of them is as fulfilling as actually being there.” Oh, burn. Los Angeles Times

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Kusama's "Infinity Mirrored Room — Love Forever," with twin peepholes to look at the changing lights inside. Kusama's "Infinity Mirrored Room — Love Forever," with twin peepholes to look at the changing lights inside. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

REDESIGNING PHILIP JOHNSON

“There are times when making judgments about architecture is an uncertain business, full of gray areas and nuance,” writes Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne. “And there are times when it’s easy.” Snøhetta's proposed revamp of Philip Johnson’s old AT&T building in Manhattan can easily be described as a bad idea, he says: “It would transform one of the archly ironic landmarks of postmodern architecture into something agreeably ‘updated,’ which is to say perfectly bland.” Los Angeles Times

DBOX A proposal from the firm Snøhetta calls for replacing the lower facade of Philip Johnson's AT&T Building in New York with a glass curtain wall. A proposal from the firm Snøhetta calls for replacing the lower facade of Philip Johnson's AT&T Building in New York with a glass curtain wall. (DBOX)

WOMEN AND POWER IN THE ART WORLD

On Sunday, feminist art historian Linda Nochlin passed away. She’s the author of “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” — the groundbreaking 1971 essay that looks at the ways in which women have been marginalized in the art world. Her death followed a sexual harassment scandal at the art industry bible, Artforum, which resulted in the resignation of one of its four publishers. I use this moment to look at who holds the power in the art world. (Hint: Not women.) Los Angeles Times

Kathleen Gilje A detail from "Linda Nochlin at the Bar at the Folie-Bergère," 2005 by Kathlee Gilje, depicting the art historian in the style of Manet. A detail from "Linda Nochlin at the Bar at the Folie-Bergère," 2005 by Kathlee Gilje, depicting the art historian in the style of Manet. (Kathleen Gilje)

Critic Roberta Smith has a terrific obituary on Nochlin: “Her inquiry provided several generations of art historians, critics and artists alike with new tools with which to address issues of gender and identity in art. It also helped initiate a collective, and continuing, rewriting of art history.” New York Times

LIGHT AND SPACE

For decades, painter Mary Corse has been experimenting with light in works that employ unusual materials such as refractive glass microbeads. But despite some important shows, she’s been somewhat under the radar. Now, however, she is the subject of a one-woman show at Kayne Griffin Corcoran in Los Angeles and next year she will have two museum exhibitions in New York: one at Dia:Beacon, the other at the Whitney Museum of American Art. “I like work that takes you beyond,” Corse tells me. “Thinking is great in its place.... But my work resists the technological in a way. It resists thought.” Los Angeles Times

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times Painter Mary Corse in her Topanga Canyon studio. Painter Mary Corse in her Topanga Canyon studio. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

In unrelated news, if you need some art party, the Vincent Price Art Museum is paying tribute to the Plush Pony, the Eastside lesbian bar that was an important hangout for working-class Mexican women in the ‘90s — tied to an exhibition of photographs by Laura Aguilar. Los Angeles Times

Laura Aguilar / UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center A detail from Laura Aguilar's "Plush Pony #15," at the Vincent Price Art Museum. A detail from Laura Aguilar's "Plush Pony #15," at the Vincent Price Art Museum. (Laura Aguilar / UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center)

SPIRIT-LIFTING DANCE

Garth Fagan Dance just premiered two works on the West Coast: “A Moderate Cease” by principal dancer Norwood Pennewell, and “In Conflict,” by Fagan, a Tony Award-winning choreographer. “An evening spent with Garth Fagan Dance,” writes contributing reviewer Laura Bleiberg,” is a humanity-affirming event.” Los Angeles Times

D.L.Rosenbloom Le’Tiger Walker, front, and Rishell Maxwell in Norwood Pennewell’s “A Moderate Cease." Le’Tiger Walker, front, and Rishell Maxwell in Norwood Pennewell’s “A Moderate Cease." (D.L.Rosenbloom)

CAMUS ON THE STAGE

The theater didn’t always serve Albert Camus’ best instincts as a writer. His play “L’État de siège” (The State of Siege) was widely savaged when it premiered in 1948. But a production by Paris’ Théâtre de la Ville presented by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance brings imaginative staging to a work about rising authoritarianism, reports Times theater critic Charles McNulty. Still, he writes, “the company’s super-vivid stagecraft can’t cover up the blurriness of the play.” Los Angeles Times

Jean-Louis Fernandez Diego (Matthieu Dessertine), left, with Victoria (Hannah Levin Seiderman) and the Alcade (Jauris Casanova) in “L’ État de siège.” Diego (Matthieu Dessertine), left, with Victoria (Hannah Levin Seiderman) and the Alcade (Jauris Casanova) in “L’ État de siège.” (Jean-Louis Fernandez)

In other theater news, “Spamilton” creator Gerard Alessandrini talks to Times contributor Barbara Isenberg about spoofing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s famous musical. Los Angeles Times