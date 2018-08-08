Art galleries are leaving Boyle Heights, but more anti-gentrification battles loom on the horizon

For more than two years, members of B.H.A.A.A.D., a coalition of anti-gentrification groups in Boyle Heights, have repeatedly demanded that galleries leave the neighborhood; what the neighborhood needs, the groups insist, is more affordable housing, as well as residential services such as grocery stores and laundromats. Publicly vowing to “stop at nothing to fight gentrification and capitalism in its boring art-washing manifestations, the group has staged protests, called for boycotts and used social media in savvy and withering ways — for example, describing one gallery owner as bearing the “stench of entitlement and white privilege.”