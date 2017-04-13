Minnie Driver really, really wants to be in the 'Will & Grace' revival

Hey, NBC, Minnie Driver has a request: She wants in on this “Will & Grace” revival.

“I will die if I’m not in the ‘Will & Grace’ reboot,” the actress said when she stopped by The Times’ video studio on Wednesday. “My head will explode in front of Universal Studios, which is an NBC [property].”

The actress, who currently stars in ABC’s “Speechless,” joined us to discuss her role as ferociously devoted matriarch Maya DiMeo — a married mother of three, including a son with cerebral palsy — on the family comedy. As much as she loves “Speechless,” when asked if she was partaking in the “Will & Grace” reboot, Driver couldn’t help but make a plea to series co-creator Max Mutchnick to look into finding a way.

NBC announced earlier this year that it was bringing back the comedy — along with original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — for a 12-episode stint in the 2017-18 broadcast season.

Driver appeared on the comedy, which ran for eight seasons on NBC, a number of times as Lorraine Finster, the mistress of Stanley Walker (estranged husband to Mullally’s Karen Walker).

“There’s nothing I wouldn’t do,” Driver said of what she’d like to see her character do if she were to return. “I’d do anything … there’s nowhere Lorraine Finster couldn’t have gone. She could be marrying Prince Harry. Let’s say she’s marrying Prince Harry!”

Playful pleading aside, her heart is firmly with “Speechless” these days. The actress talked about how proud she is of the work the series is doing in bringing a family with a special-needs child to prime time.

“It is a really funny show,” Driver said. “And it is a show about a family. And it’s a show about disability as well. But it’s more than that, which it should be. People with disabilities are way more than their disability. And this show showcases that.”

Watch the full interview here:

The most-read Entertainment stories this hour »

Emmy Chat: Why Minnie Driver’s so committed to her 'Speechless' family Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." See more videos

Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Emmy Chat: Why Minnie Driver’s so committed to her 'Speechless' family Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character.

yvonne.villarreal@latimes.com

Twitter: @villarrealy