Your guide to the familiar faces of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming': A dream team from indie movies and TV

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” certainly has its fair share of big names. From Michael Keaton and Robert Downey Jr. to singer and actress Zendaya, there’s plenty of star power on Peter Parker’s block.

But the biggest surprise in “Homecoming” wasn’t the collection of fancy celebrities — although casting Marisa Tomei as an unusually youthful Aunt May proved to be pretty great — but the impressive roster of indie movie breakouts and TV show scene stealers filling out the ensemble cast.

Yes, Principal Morita was Kenneth Choi, a.k.a. “American Crime Story’s” Judge Ito. And, yep, that’s Martha Kelly, the scene stealing actress from “Baskets,” as the Washington Monument tour guide. And the science teacher? It’s TV On the Radio lead singer Tunde Adebimpe.

We rounded up all of the familiar faces as public service — in the spirit of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Donald Glover

Spider-Who? Glover surprised fans in the film as Aaron Davis, just a guy looking to buy a bit of black-market firepower from the Vulture but eventually turned off when the guns proved to be too dangerous.

Where you’ve seen him before: The #Donald4Spideman actor played ex-football star turned loveable nerd Troy Barnes in “Community” (last seen setting off on a sailing trip around the world with LeVar Burton). Glover currently stars as Earn Marks in the Golden Globe-winning and Emmy nominated series “Atlanta,” a show he created following cousins trying to make it in the Atlanta rap scene. He’s also an actor, writer and musician; you might have heard his music under the name Childish Gambino.

Sony Pictures Donald Glover in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Donald Glover in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Sony Pictures)

Bokeem Woodbine

Spider-Who? Criminal weapons dealer Herman Schultz and the second villain to test out thee comic book “Shocker” glove. Does this make Woodbine the official MCU Shocker? Only time, and crime, will tell.

Where you’ve seen him before: Woodbine has been a steady presence on TV and in films since the ’90s, but he is perhaps best known as the poetry-quoting gangster enforcer in “Fargo,” season 2. Before that, Woodbine played death row inmate Leon Cooley on “Saving Grace,” and most recently had a recurring role on “Underground.”

Sony Pictures Bokeem Woodbine in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Bokeem Woodbine in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Sony Pictures)

Abraham Attah

Spider-Who? Abe, Peter Parker’s classmate and member of the Academic Decathlon team. Abe is kind of the best.

Where you’ve seen him before: Attah made his big-screen debut as the child soldier at the center of “Beasts of No Nation,” and was nominated for a SAG Award as part of the film’s cast. He also won an Independent Spirit award as best male lead.

Sony Pictures Abraham Attah in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Abraham Attah in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Sony Pictures)

Angourie Rice

Spider-Who? Betty Brant, Peter’s classmate

Where you’ve seen her before: Before she was one of five braided beauties tempting Colin Farrell in “The Beguiled,” Rice was one of three humans that appeared on “Walking with Dinosaurs.” You may also remember her as Ryan Gosling’s character’s daughter in “The Nice Guys.”

Sony Pictures Angourie Rice in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Angourie Rice in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Sony Pictures)

Garcelle Beauvais

Spider-Who? The mother to Peter Parker’s big-screen crush, Beauvais plays Doris Toomes.

Where you’ve seen her before: In addition to appearing in movies like “White House Down” and “Flight,” Beauvais is best known for her TV roles that include front desk clerk Fancy Monroe in “The Jamie Foxx Show,” assistant district attorney Valerie Heywood in “NYPD Blue” and attorney Hanna Linden in “Franklin & Bash.”

Valerie Macon / AFP/ Getty Images Actress Garcelle Beauvais at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-man: Homecoming." Actress Garcelle Beauvais at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-man: Homecoming." (Valerie Macon / AFP/ Getty Images)

Michael Chernus

Spider-Who? Chernus plays a younger version of the comic book character the Tinkerer, the brains behind Vulture’s operation. Named Phineas Mason, he’s the creator behind the bad guy’s collection of weapons and Michael Keaton’s fabulous robo-wings.

Where you’ve seen him before: Before he was an inventor, Chernus recurred as the blundering brother Cal Chapman on Netflix’s "Orange Is the New Black" and was a regular on both WGN’s “Manhattan” and Amazon’s “Patriot.” He’s also become a fixture in both indie (Noah Baumbach’s “Mistress America,” Chris Messina’s “Alex of Venice”) and studio films (“The Bourne Legacy,” “Captain Phillips”).

Sony Pictures Michael Chernus as "The Tinkerer" in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Michael Chernus as "The Tinkerer" in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Sony Pictures)

Michael Mando

Spider-Who? Mac Gargan, a criminal looking to acquire some alien technology from Adrian Toomes (the Vulture). Comic book fans know him best as the character the Scorpion. Just in case you didn’t pick up on what director Jon Watts was hinting: Mac has a giant scorpion tattoo on the side of his neck.

Where you’ve seen him before: Mando currently portrays Nacho Varga in the “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul.” Before his stint playing Tuco Salamanca’s right-hand man, clone clubbers will remember him as Vic Schmidt, a drug dealer who lost his pinky after his ex-girlfriend stole quite a bit of cocaine from him before running off in “Orphan Black.”

Sony Pictures Michael Mando in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Michael Mando in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Sony Pictures)

Isabella Amara

Spider-Who? Sally, Peter Parker’s Academic Decathlon teammate.

Where you’ve seen her before: Amara had a prime role earlier this year in the darkly comedic indie “Wilson,” opposite Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern as the title character’s estranged teenage daughter.

Sony Pictures Isabella Amara in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Isabella Amara in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Sony Pictures)

Martin Starr

Spider-Who? The Decathlon coach and teacher Mr. Harrington

Where you’ve seen him before: Starr is currently known as Bertram Gilfoyle, the sardonic, satan-worshiping coder of HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” Before he was making “let Blaine die” jokes as the systems architect of Pied Piper, he was Haverchuck on “Freaks and Geeks” and Roman DeBeers on “Party Down.” His film roles include “Knocked Up,” “Adventureland” and “I’ll See You In My Dreams.”

Sony Pictures Martin Starr in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Martin Starr in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Sony Pictures)

Tony Revolori

Spider-Who? Peter Parker’s long-time bully (and eventual best friend in the comics) Flash Thompson.

Where you’ve seen him before: DJ Flash make a pretty big splash in the Spidey movie, but audiences were introduced to Revolori in his starring role as the bellhop Zero in Wes Anderson’s Oscar-nominated "The Grand Budapest Hotel.” And more recently Revolori was Jib in Rick Famuyiwa’s Sundance favorite “Dope.”

Chuck Zlotnick / Sony Pictures Tom Holland and Tony Revolori in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Tom Holland and Tony Revolori in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Chuck Zlotnick / Sony Pictures)

